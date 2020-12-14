Popular outdoor ice rink opens early this year in Ketchum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -With people suffering from COVID fatigue and getting frustrated from being inside, the City of Ketchum recently opened a popular outdoor facility to give residents and visitors a distraction from the virus.

Christina Potter’s Outdoor Ice Rink is 5,000 square feet and is a soccer field in the summertime. The rink was able to open early this year due to good weather, and John Kearney, who is director of recreation for the City of Ketchum, said a lot of people are glad, as his phone was ringing off the hook past few weeks.

“When is it open? When can we get out there? What time is it going to be open? I’m coming from Boise. I’m coming from California,” said Kearney. “There have been years where we haven’t been able to open before Christmas, and then there have been years like now where we open December 10.”

Two young ice hockey players from Ketchum, Miles and Alex, said they plan on coming out every day because they are tired of being cooped up inside watching TV.

“It’s been really hard. You get bored really fast,” Alex said.

Eight-year-old Moneo said she is looking forward to getting on the ice too this season to practice her ice skating, which she just took up.

“The hardest part is mostly ice skating on the ice but also stopping is hard for me,” Moneo said.

Kearney said the rink is open seven days a week and is a popular spot during the wintertime for residents and tourists.

“Last year we had close to 4,500 people use the rink at any one time. There could be close to 100 people on the ice on any given day,” Kearney said.

However, this year will be a little different as only 25 people will be allowed on the ice at one time due to COVID. Skaters will also have to wear masks at all times, and skates and gear will not be rented out at the rink.

“I think a lot of it is educating the people, and they (skaters) are realizing that if we don’t do this the rink is going to be shut down,” Kearney said.

The rink has only been open a few days and he said so far they have had no problems. Kearney said hopefully it stays that way for the entire season which lasts about 60 days. The rink is open 10 am to 5 pm daily, weather permitting.

