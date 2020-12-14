South central Idaho Crisis Center sees more people seeking ‘substance use disorder’ help

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Crisis Center of South Central Idaho is releasing its annual report revealing substance use disorder to be the largest primary presenting issue for those in crisis in 2020.

43% of all the people who came to the crisis center this year were looking for help when dealing with substance use disorder. 22% were searching for help in handling anxiety and depression. Overall 67%, or 1,993 people were dual diagnosed with needing help with mental health and substance abuse.

The crisis center said this continues to underscore the need for dual diagnosis treatment.

“Being a crisis center is that they are coming to get help voluntarily,” said Kim Dopson with the Crisis Center. “They recognize that we are the front end of helping them to find what they are seeking help for.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crisis Center has remained open. The center said it will continuing to provide free 24/7 services for all those in need.

The center is located at 570 Shoup Ave. W. in Twin Falls and can be reached by calling 866-737-1128 or 208 772-7825.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.