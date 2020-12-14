Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, December 14, 2020

Roads are slick and snow-covered this morning, so drive carefully and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go. Now as we go through your day today, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around during the morning as a disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be cold today as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in most locations, and it is going to be a little breezy today as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around. It is also going to be cold tonight in the Wood River Valley as lows are going to be in the upper single digits and lower teens, and it is going to be chilly tonight in the Magic Valley as lows are going to be in the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around during the afternoon and evening as another disturbance begins to approach our area. There is then a chance of snow showers tomorrow night as this disturbance passes through our area, and light snow accumulations are possible in locations that do see some snow from this disturbance. It is also going to be cold tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be chilly tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 20s in the Magic Valley.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday as we are going to be in between disturbances. It is also going to be warmer on Wednesday than it is going to be today and tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low 40s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered snow showers around Wednesday night and Thursday as yet another disturbance passes through our area, and a couple inches of snow accumulation is possible with this disturbance. It is also going to be breezy and chilly on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as a weak area of high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Sunday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers as a new storm system begins to approach our area. The highs on Friday and Saturday are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations. The highs on Sunday are then going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, DECEMBER 14):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around during the morning. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. Cold. Winds: West 5-15 mph. High: 28

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some patchy areas of fog around. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 10

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. There will also be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: South 5-15 mph. High: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. There will also be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Cold. Winds: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 27

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. Winds: NW 3-8 mph. Low: 16

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. Warmer and a little breezy. High: 41 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 31 Low: 24

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around, especially during the morning. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Breezy. High: 37 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, especially during the morning. High: 33 Low: 15

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 35 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 31 Low: 14

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. High: 36 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. High: 32 Low: 19

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. High: 35

