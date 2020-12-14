Twin Falls botanical garden adorned with Christmas lights opens with safety protocols

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Christmas in the Orton Botanical Garden in Twin Falls is bigger than ever this year, and is running with safety measures in place.

Four acres of land is lit with an estimated 200,000 lights each year in celebration of the holiday. This Christmas lights display invites the community inside to walk the path of the garden and take in the sights. This year the garden looks a bit different with having just one way path through and masks are encouraged. There is also a shorter path available for community members who may not want to walk the entire path.

Opening day, for "Christmas in the Garden" TOMORROW! See you on Thanksgiving Day evening. Gates open at 6 pm.... Posted by Orton Botanical Garden on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

“We have seen a tremendous increase this year over other years,” said Lamar Orton with the botanical garden. “We have people come in and say they really appreciate the garden because there is not much else to do right now.”

The garden is free to the public, but people can leave a donation. The garden with its festive lights is open from Thanksgiving eve to New Year’s Eve, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting. The garden is located at 867 Filer Ave. W. in Twin Falls.

