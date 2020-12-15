Advertisement

Academic All-Star — Sariah Standlee

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All Star is Sariah Standlee from Canyon Ridge High School.

Sariah maintains a 4.0 GPA and will graduate high school with approximately 3 semesters worth of college credits.

She actively volunteers in the community, where she helps at the soup kitchen and works at Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley. She is also a member of the “Synergy” music and dance group.

Other extracurricular activities include soccer for 2 years and CRHS Dance team for 1 year. She is president of the Keystone Club and a member of Parent, Teacher, and Student Association.

Her favorite subject is science, and she plans to attend Oregon State University to study marine biology.

Congratulations Sariah Standlee, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

