Boise State, San Jose State to meet in Mountain West Championship for first time

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Mountain West Championship will feature a pair of teams who went undefeated in conference play, yet didn’t get to face off until now due to COVID-19 and their records will be put to the test in a city where anything is possible, Las Vegas.

It’s the 6-0 San Jose State Spartans hosting the 5-1 Boise State Broncos.

Because of computer rankings, No. 25 San Jose State finished higher than Boise State and will host the game at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Spartans aren’t able to play at home due California’s guidelines.

BSU has never lost to San Jose State.

The Broncos are making their fourth straight appearance in the Mountain West Conference Championship game while the Spartans are making their first.

On Saturday, Hank Bachmeier passed for 181 yards and a touchdown, while Andrew Van Buren ran for 79 yards and a TD in the 17-9 win over Wyoming to close out the regular season.

BSU found out they got into the championship game the night prior, after the Spartans came from behind to shock Nevada in the second half, 30-20.

“This is why you work so hard to be in a game like this and to play for a championship and you expect that the other team is going to be very good as well, which is exactly the case,” exclaimed Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin. “We don’t want it any other way. So once we get into practice tomorrow, our habits, standards, everything we have worked on this season, we have to be on point.”

“The two weeks after our game was canceled against Boise have been a whirlwind, right?” Spartans head coach Brent Brennan added, “we’re practicing at a high school. Then we’re going to play a home game in Hawaii. Then we’re flying on the red eye to Vegas, we’re playing a home game in Las Vegas and practicing at Sam Boyd. Then we had finals. It’s been a lot, but everyone keeps moving forward,” Brennan said.

BSU is 7-1 all-time at Sam Boyd Stadium. Should the Broncos win the 2020 Mountain West Championship, it would mark the team’s first back-to-back conference titles since joining the MW for the 2011 season.

The game is set for 2:15 on Saturday, and you can watch it on FOX 14.

