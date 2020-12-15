Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman rescues dog from sea foam in Australia

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLD COAST, Australia (CNN) - A rescue mission unfolded on camera after a dog got lost in a layer of sea foam.

An Australian meteorologist was a minute from going on air in front of the thick layer of foam when a woman jumped in calling for her dog, Hazel.

Several bystanders, including the meteorologist, began to help the woman search.

Fortunately, the search ended quickly as a bystander helped the woman pull Hazel up and out of the sea foam.

Coastlines along eastern Australia are being battered as a powerful storm barrels through the area.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
A Colorado couple’s young child refused to wear a mask while on an airplane in Denver.
Family kicked off flight after toddler refuses to wear mask
Idaho Pork Producers Association donates an estimated 47, 000 servings of ham to Idaho Food Bank
Idaho pork producers donate an estimated 15,000 pounds of ham to food bank
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost
Twin Falls works to clear snow from weekend storm.
Twin Falls hard at work clearing snow off roads

Latest News

In this June 2, 2019, file photo, a fresh monarch butterfly rests on a Swedish Ivy plant soon...
Feds to delay listing monarch butterfly as endangered
A Texas mom says she couldn't be by her autistic child's side when he was getting a haircut.
Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut
The first COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho has been administered to a physician in the eastern part of...
First COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho administered to doctor
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
GOP leader McConnell congratulates Biden as president-elect