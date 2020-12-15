Advertisement

Conservationists sue feds over lack of wolverine protections

The groups say wolverines face localized extinction as a result of climate change
The groups say wolverines face localized extinction as a result of climate change, habitat...
The groups say wolverines face localized extinction as a result of climate change, habitat fragmentation and low genetic diversity.(WSAW)
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Conservation groups have filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to withhold Endangered Species Act protection from wolverines in the lower 48 states, where no more than 300 of the animals are thought to remain.

The groups say wolverines face localized extinction as a result of climate change, habitat fragmentation and low genetic diversity.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Missoula, Montana, and contends that climate change is diminishing the mountain snowpack that wolverines rely on for their primary habitat.

Wolverines in the lower 48 seek out areas with persistent spring snowpack to dig dens to birth and raise their young.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
A Colorado couple’s young child refused to wear a mask while on an airplane in Denver.
Family kicked off flight after toddler refuses to wear mask
Idaho Pork Producers Association donates an estimated 47, 000 servings of ham to Idaho Food Bank
Idaho pork producers donate an estimated 15,000 pounds of ham to food bank
Twin Falls works to clear snow from weekend storm.
Twin Falls hard at work clearing snow off roads
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

Latest News

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center received its first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines...
St. Luke’s health system receives first COVID-19 vaccines
Sign requiring a mask.
Idaho store closes after group of mask-less customers enter
Idaho health leaders OK crisis health care rationing rule
St. Luke’s is prepared to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sometime early this week. The...
COVID-19 vaccine expected to be given to St Luke’s employees this week
Gov. Brad Little activated 150 Idaho National Guard soldiers to help medical facilities battle...
More Idaho National Guard soldiers tapped for COVID-19 help