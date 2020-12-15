Advertisement

First COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho administered to doctor

The state expects 13,650 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccines to arrive by later in the week
The first COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho has been administered to a physician in the eastern part of the state.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
REXBURG, Idaho. (AP) — The first COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho has been administered to a physician in the eastern part of the state.

Gov. Brad Little said on social media Monday that Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg was the first Idahoan to receive the vaccine.

CBS-2 reports the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says it is expecting 13,650 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccines to arrive by later in the week.

The vaccine advisory committee discussed the state’s needs recently and determined that healthcare workers would receive the first doses.

