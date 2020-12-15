First COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho administered to doctor

REXBURG, Idaho. (AP) — The first COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho has been administered to a physician in the eastern part of the state.

Gov. Brad Little said on social media Monday that Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg was the first Idahoan to receive the vaccine.

The first COVID-19 vaccines in Idaho have been administered! Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg became the first Idahoan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/41ZUqKW0qV https://t.co/uUPReuRWsI — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) December 14, 2020

CBS-2 reports the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says it is expecting 13,650 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccines to arrive by later in the week.

The vaccine advisory committee discussed the state’s needs recently and determined that healthcare workers would receive the first doses.

Historic day! We gave our first #COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline COVID healthcare workers who care for our patients. Governor Little was on site to hear about our plans from Dr. Bridger, Dr. McInerney, and members of our senior team! #ourcallingisyou pic.twitter.com/tkZZdDHqCW — Odette Bolano (@SaintAlsCEO) December 15, 2020

