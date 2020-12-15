Advertisement

Idaho governor will wait turn to get coronavirus vaccination

Marissa Morrison says the governor has never tested positive for the virus, and he intends to receive his vaccination when he’s eligible
Gov. Brad Little will wait his turn for COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Brad Little will wait his turn for COVID-19 vaccine
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:42 PM MST
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will wait his turn in line to get a coronavirus vaccination.

A spokeswoman for the 66-year-old Republican governor said Tuesday that the state’s limited supply of the vaccine is prioritized for frontline healthcare workers and the most vulnerable citizens.

Marissa Morrison says the governor has never tested positive for the virus, and he intends to receive his vaccination when he’s eligible.

Healthcare officials say the virus has been surging in Idaho and fear delayed or no treatment for some if the system is overwhelmed with patients.

State officials say the virus has infected more than 120,000 residents and killed nearly 1,200.

