Idaho health leaders OK crisis health care rationing rule

(KMVT)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s top public health leaders have cleared the way for the state to enact crisis care standards if the number of COVID-19 patients increases so much that the state’s already strained hospitals get completely overwhelmed.

Idaho Board of Health and Welfare members approved a temporary rule on Friday giving Department of Health and Welfare Director David Jeppesen authority to impose the standards whenever needed.

The move would direct hospitals to use limited resources to provide potentially life-saving treatment to patients most likely to survive.

Other patients would get as much care as possible under the circumstances.

