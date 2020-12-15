Advertisement

Idaho State Police reminds drivers to be cautious in the winter weather

“One of the best things you can do to protect yourself from your own driving and someone else’s, is to wear your seat belt”
(KSFY)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police is reminding drivers to slow down and give themselves extra time during the winter months, especially when it is snowing.

Lt. Robert Rausch said the first thing to do is clean off a car completely before driving in the snow.

Driving with frost or snow on the windshield could result in a ticket.

Second, peole have to give extra following distance for cars in front, it takes longer to brake in the snow.

Third, always pay attention to the task at hand, don’t text or use any hand held device while driving.

“One of the best things you can do to protect yourself from your own driving and someone else’s, is to wear your seat belt,” Rausch said. “Make sure that even in this time, when you are driving a little slower maybe and not as far, because it’s the winter, it’s irrelevant, no matter how short the trip, put on that seat belt and wear it correctly.”

He reminds drivers it is better to arrive safely, than to not arrive at all.

Take it slow and be prepared for the winter weather while on the roads.

