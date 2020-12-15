Idaho store closes after group of mask-less customers enter

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — An outdoors store in northern Idaho temporarily closed after 25 to 30 customers entered and refused to put on masks when asked by the store’s staff.

Tri-State Outfitters in Moscow, Idaho, closed for several hours on Thursday after an organized group of mask-less customers entered. Company President and CEO Joe Power says the mask-less customers were motivated by a post from conservative local Pastor Doug Wilson to a private group called “De-Mask Moscow.”

Wilson told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Thursday night that he encouraged people to shop at Tri-State Outfitters because he heard the company was facing business challenges.

