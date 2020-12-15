Les Schwab Tire and United Way partner together to help local food pantries

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more people to be in need of food, and many have been going to local food pantries to help.

KMVT spoke with Les Schwab Tire and United Way Idaho who partnered together to do something to help fill the local food pantries with healthy food.

The managers of Les Schwab tire had an idea to help families in Southern Idaho who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Not knowing where to begin, they reached out to United Way to partner together.

“When Les Schwab approached us and said we need a strategic partner in the community that is able to collect some data for us and is better able to determine the need of the pantries, that is where the United Way of South Central Idaho and Les Schwab shined,” said Sonya Haines with United Way.

Together, they interviewed local food pantry volunteers to determine what food was often lacking in their facilities.

“The gap items are items that the pantry doesn’t typically get donated, peanut butter, canned meat, beans, beans that are pop top beans, pork and beans, chunky soup, chunky soup is an item that doesn’t typically get donated and that is an item they need a lot of,” said Haines.

Monday was the first day of their week of giving.

They met at DOT Food Warehouse to load all the food up onto trailers and began delivering to Mountain View Food Pantry in Burley.

“We wanted to reach out and felt like we wanted to do more, needed to do more, and partnering up with United Way has just been a win, win situation for everybody to help all those families in need,” said Trent Walls, with Les Schwab Burley.

They will also deliver to Martha and Mary’s food pantry, the Mustard Seed, the Hunger Coalition and West End Food Pantry, having the food stay in the community was very important to them.

“We just wanted to make sure that the impact that we are trying to achieve reaches our 11 local counties plus jackpot. it’s very important to us to make sure we can help everybody in this time of need,” said Walls.

They also partnered up with Cliff Bar and Aramark.

