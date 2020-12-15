Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies today with some isolated snow showers around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be a few scattered snow showers around tonight as this disturbance passes through our area, and light snow accumulations are possible in locations that do see some snow from this disturbance. Tomorrow is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions as we are going to be in between disturbances. There are also going to be some areas of fog around this morning, tonight, and tomorrow morning, especially in locations north of I-84 and south of U.S. Route 20.

It is also going to be cold today as highs are only going to be in the mid 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Rain and snow showers are then likely tomorrow night (especially after midnight) and on Thursday (especially during the morning) as yet another disturbance passes through our area. Light to moderate snow accumulations are also possible with this disturbance. It is also going to be breezy and chilly on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as a weak area of high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Sunday and Monday are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers as another storm system passes through our area. The highs on Friday and Saturday are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. The highs on Sunday and Monday are then going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low 40s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. There are also going to be some areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. High: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Cold. Winds: NNW to SSW 5-10 mph. High: 26

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. There are also going to be some areas of fog around. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, mainly before midnight. There are also going to be some areas of fog around. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 17

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. There are also going to be some areas of fog around during the morning. Warmer and a little breezy. Winds: South 5-20 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some areas of fog around during the morning. Not as cold. Winds: West to East 5-15 mph. High: 31

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around, generally after midnight. A little breezy. Winds: SE 5-20 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely, generally after midnight. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 24

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Rain and snow likely, especially during the morning. Breezy. High: 37 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around, generally during the morning. High: 33 Low: 15

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 35 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 30 Low: 15

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. High: 37 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. High: 31 Low: 19

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. High: 41 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. High: 36 Low: 24

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21 (FIRST DAY OF WINTER):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. High: 36

