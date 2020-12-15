Advertisement

State officials deliver $52.5 million to Idaho schools

Most of the money generated from land holdings comes from timber sales
(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials have presented Idaho’s public schools with a ceremonial check for $52.5 million.

The celebratory event held by the Idaho Land Board is typically at the Statehouse following a performance by a high school choir. But Tuesday’s event was held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The money comes from the board’s management of investments and about 4,000 square miles of land Idaho received at statehood to benefit mainly public schools. Most of the money generated from land holdings comes from timber sales.

The $52.5 million is about the same the Land Board generated for public schools as last year.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press . All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
A Colorado couple’s young child refused to wear a mask while on an airplane in Denver.
Family kicked off flight after toddler refuses to wear mask
Idaho Pork Producers Association donates an estimated 47, 000 servings of ham to Idaho Food Bank
Idaho pork producers donate an estimated 15,000 pounds of ham to food bank
Twin Falls works to clear snow from weekend storm.
Twin Falls hard at work clearing snow off roads
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

Latest News

Gov. Brad Little will wait his turn for COVID-19 vaccine
Idaho governor will wait turn to get coronavirus vaccination
Idaho State Police reminds drivers to be cautious in the winter weather
The Twin Falls School District is presenting a renewal and increase their current supplemental...
Twin Falls School District seeks renewal, increase of current supplemental levy
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center received its first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines...
St. Luke’s Health System receives first COVID-19 vaccines