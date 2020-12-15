Advertisement

Twin Falls hard at work clearing snow off roads

By Max Mueller
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:01 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The city of Twin Falls has been hard at work making sure the streets are clear after Sunday night’s snow.

Crews started around one Monday morning and have been working since in order to get the snow off of the roads.

The city has a priority road schedule that determines which roads get plowed first and which ones get plowed repeatedly to ensure safe driving conditions.

Crews also cannot plow in residential areas and everyone is asked to drive more cautiously on unplowed roads.

“Roads that are residential, so within neighborhoods, we typically don’t plow those,” says public information coordinator Josh Palmer, “and that’s for a very good reason because the snow, the sand and the rock that is on the roadway gets ejected out at a pretty strong force and can damage windows and property on the sides of the roads.”

Palmer also is urging everyone to take it slower during snowy conditions and leave extra room for other cars when driving.

