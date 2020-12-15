St. Luke’s health system receives first COVID-19 vaccines

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - St. Luke’s Health Systems received its first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday morning.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said it received 195 vials, which equates to 975 dozes.

On Monday, the state announced Pfizer and BioTech COVID-19 vaccines would be arrive this week in the state.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little posted a video on Twitter of the first doctor in Idaho to receive a COVID vaccine was Rexburg Dr. Dr. Russ McUne.

The Department of Health and Welfare said the state is receiving more than 13,000 dozes this week and will be distributing them to the states seven health districts for distribution.

