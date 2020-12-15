Twin Falls school board approves 4-day school week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls School District Board voted Monday night to move to four days of in-person instruction starting in January.

Many people had the opportunity to speak to the board at Roper Auditorium about the hybrid schedule and the impact it was having on the students. The overwhelming majority wanted kids back in school five days a week. Some even said “students” should have the choice on whether or not they want to wear a face covering. One high school student who spoke said, “Things have gone too far,” and “It’s out of control.”

The board discussed the possibility of making changes to the district’s current hybrid schedule, which is a combination of in-school and remote learning.

Some Twin Falls parents KMVT talked to were concerned about the impact the current schedule was having on their children’s well-being and wanted to see the district return to a traditional five-day, in-school schedule.

Seventeen-year-old Vincent Frix, who is a senior at Twin Falls High School, has been going to school two days a week and studying online three days since October. He said he is not a big fan of the hybrid model because he misses hanging out with his friends at lunch and participating in social clubs.

“It would be nice if I could go back to my regular schedule for the past two years,” Vincent said.

He also said his grades have slipped not just a little, but a lot. Vincent said his grades have gone from As to Ds, which is a concern to his mother Marion Frix.

“He has to be one-on-one learning. He’s not the biggest self-starter unless it’s something he really, really enjoys doing, Marion Frix said.

Marion said she also worries about her son’s mental health and not being around kids his own age. Vincent said he goes through occasional mood swings once or twice a month.

“I have come home from work ... I’ll find him in the front room, all dark and binge-watching some show,” Marion said.

Earlier on Monday KMVT had the opportunity to speak with Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson. He said the school district has noticed a big population of students who are struggling in the hybrid model academically, and the well-being of students is always a concern and priority. Dickinson said at Monday’s school board meeting there will be a proposal to switch to a four-day in- school schedule

“The CDC came out with new guidance on schools, and they believe kids are safe in schools, and we should be looking at bringing kids back,” Dickinson said.

Marion said she would be in favor of a four-day school week, but five would be better. In the end, she just wants her son to be healthy and happy.

“I would like to see this frickin’ COVID end, and everything be normal again,” Marion said.

At the end of the night, the school board approved a recommendation by the district office in coordination with the South Central Public Health District, St. Luke’s, and the CDC, for a four-day in-school week starting Jan. 4.

The protocols are as follows:

All students (PK-12) will return to school for 4 days a week of face-to-face instruction (Tuesday-Friday).

Mondays will be a distance learning day for all grade levels. This will allow additional time for teachers to prepare materials for students who are out due to sickness or quarantine.

Short-term schedule modifications will be made on a school-by-school basis. This could be a result of staffing challenges or numbers of cases within the school.

Authorize the superintendent to make short-term schedule changes between board meetings as needed to address high case counts, staffing shortages, etc.

The school district also recommended that social distancing and face coverings still be required in the schools, as “St. Luke’s reports having limited spread within the hospital and attributes this to the use of face coverings.”

