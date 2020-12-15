Twin Falls School District seeks renewal, increase of current supplemental levy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls School District is presenting a renewal and increase its current supplemental levy. If approved, taxpayers could actually save money.

The school district is in a unique situation. By refinancing its bond levies, and taking a conservative approach, the increase and renewal of its two-year supplemental levy could save property owners $72 per year per $100 dollar taxable property value, according to a statement from the school district. The refinancing and reduction in the bond levy collection amounts would offset the increase in the supplemental levy as well as provide additional property tax relief. Even with the increase to the supplemental levy, the district is prepared to lower the levy rate further to $3.56 per $1,000 of taxable property value.

The previous supplemental levy was for $5 million, and now the district is looking to increase it to $5.75 million. This item will be up for a vote the election on March 9. This will help the district replace a number of support positions that were eliminated as part of a budget reduction made in the spring of this year.

“Our goal is to be transparent,” said Twin Falls Superintendent Brady Dickinson. “We tried to be extremely transparent during the time period last spring during the time when we were working though our budget, and I want to be that way with this as well. I know it can be confusing when you are talking about shifting dollars and how that all works and you are increasing and it is decreasing, so I just want to be able to answer everyone’s questions, and explain it in a way that makes sense.”

The increase will cover less than half of the cuts and will likely target classified staff, such as janitorial positions.

