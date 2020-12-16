Advertisement

11-year-old Castleford girl dies in gun accident

An 11-year-old Castleford girl died in her home Tuesday after a gun accidentally discharged.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An 11-year-old Castleford girl died in her home Tuesday after a gun accidentally discharged.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Wednesday morning and did not identify the girl nor elaborate further on the circumstances.

Twin Falls County deputies, Castlford Quick Response Unit and Magic Valley Paramedics reposed to the home just after 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the entire community of Castleford following this tragedy.”

