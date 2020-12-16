Advertisement

$2K reward offered in Wyoming grizzly bear killing case

FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone...
FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wildlife managers are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear in central Wyoming. Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected as a threatened species. Illegally killing one is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File)(Jim Urquhart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM MST
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife managers in Wyoming are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday in a statement that the bear was found Sept. 9 on the Wind River Reservation in the central part of the state.

Illegally killing a grizzly in the Yellowstone region is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The federal agency did not provide details about how the bear was killed and didn’t immediately return an email message seeking more information.

