Advertisement

Behind the Business: Perrine Man Press brings personalized art to products

The Perrine Man Press started in the Poulson’s home in 2017, and they opened up a physical shop a couple weeks before Thanksgiving in downtown Twin Falls.
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Husband and wife-owned Perrine Man Press in downtown Twin Falls is making waves in Idaho.

Co-owner Cory Paulson explains what sets them apart.

“We draw everything, everything kind of comes from out of Kenji’s sketchbook.” Paulson explains, and says wife Kenji drew the logo of the Perrine Man. “Perrine Man’s kind of a funny idea I had, I kind of stick-figured out , and then Kenji drew it and made it awesome.”

The Perrine Man Press logo
The Perrine Man Press logo(Rachel Fabbi)

The designs are then hand printed onto a variety of things, from water bottles, men’s, women’s and baby clothes.

The idea started when Cory and Kenji were in college.

“People ask what are you going to do with an art degree,” said Cory Paulson. “And that’s a valid question, and we didn’t know the answer all the way. But when we were in college, I kind of encouraged Kenji, when we were just friends, that she could kind of make some pretty cool shirts like that, and then later in life you kind of actually make it happen. It’s kind of how Kenji gets to be a stay-at-home mom.”

They started out working from their home in 2017, and opened up a physical shop a couple weeks before Thanksgiving, Paulson says.

“We kind of agreed to this before a pandemic happened, but there’s a silver lining with it because we were able to work on this store and kind of make it the way we wanted it, rather than this ‘oh we’re going to be in there in so may weeks’ we got to kind of dream what this could look like,” Paulson said.

Thank you so much... “Don't let the sun go down without saying thank you to someone, and without admitting to yourself that absolutely no one gets this far alone.” - Stephen King To everyone who supports and loves on our small PerrineManFam —> You mean more than you know. We couldn’t do it alone. #thankyou #madeformore #SmallBusinessSaturday #perrinemanpress #tageveryone #idaho

Posted by Perrine Man Press on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Paulson also says so far the community has been very supportive.

“We’re so thankful, ‘cause cool people make businesses like this work,” Paulson said. “So without like an awesome community that’s supportive of small business, obviously we couldn’t do this, so obviously we’re so thankful for that.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old Castleford girl died in her home Tuesday after a gun accidentally discharged.
11-year-old Castleford girl dies in gun accident
Sign requiring a mask.
Idaho store closes after group of mask-less customers enter
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center received its first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines...
St. Luke’s Health System receives first COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Families carol Monday afternoon at Pillar Falls Elementary to show appreciation to teachers.
Families surprise teachers at Twin Falls elementary with caroling
Valley House and Premiere Mortgage announce total from annual fundraising event.
Twin Falls homeless shelter announces total of this year’s fundraising efforts
James Michael Bateman, a 51-year-old resident of Murtaugh, passed away unexpectedly Friday,...
Bateman, James Michael
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Danielson, Michael “Mike”