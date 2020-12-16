Behind the Business: Perrine Man Press brings personalized art to products

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Husband and wife-owned Perrine Man Press in downtown Twin Falls is making waves in Idaho.

Co-owner Cory Paulson explains what sets them apart.

“We draw everything, everything kind of comes from out of Kenji’s sketchbook.” Paulson explains, and says wife Kenji drew the logo of the Perrine Man. “Perrine Man’s kind of a funny idea I had, I kind of stick-figured out , and then Kenji drew it and made it awesome.”

The Perrine Man Press logo (Rachel Fabbi)

The designs are then hand printed onto a variety of things, from water bottles, men’s, women’s and baby clothes.

The idea started when Cory and Kenji were in college.

“People ask what are you going to do with an art degree,” said Cory Paulson. “And that’s a valid question, and we didn’t know the answer all the way. But when we were in college, I kind of encouraged Kenji, when we were just friends, that she could kind of make some pretty cool shirts like that, and then later in life you kind of actually make it happen. It’s kind of how Kenji gets to be a stay-at-home mom.”

They started out working from their home in 2017, and opened up a physical shop a couple weeks before Thanksgiving, Paulson says.

“We kind of agreed to this before a pandemic happened, but there’s a silver lining with it because we were able to work on this store and kind of make it the way we wanted it, rather than this ‘oh we’re going to be in there in so may weeks’ we got to kind of dream what this could look like,” Paulson said.

Thank you so much... “Don't let the sun go down without saying thank you to someone, and without admitting to yourself that absolutely no one gets this far alone.” - Stephen King To everyone who supports and loves on our small PerrineManFam —> You mean more than you know. We couldn’t do it alone. #thankyou #madeformore #SmallBusinessSaturday #perrinemanpress #tageveryone #idaho Posted by Perrine Man Press on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Paulson also says so far the community has been very supportive.

“We’re so thankful, ‘cause cool people make businesses like this work,” Paulson said. “So without like an awesome community that’s supportive of small business, obviously we couldn’t do this, so obviously we’re so thankful for that.”

