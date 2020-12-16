Canyon Ridge prevails past Pocatello

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Canyon Ridge, the winners of three of their last four games at home hosted Pocatello on Tuesday night.

Early in the game, Lily Teske connects with Jordan Roberts and her mid-range jumper is good.

Pocatello answers, as Chloe Fullmer takes a power dribble and gets the bucket, she would lead the Indians with 11 points of her own,.

One point game in favor of the home team, Riverhawks break the press and Dorcas Lupumba sees Rio Buck ahead, she takes it to the hoop, Canyon Ridge up 6-3.

The logan roberts, Jordan’s twin sister, credited for the block of Hallie Pearson’s three-point attempt.

Then her sister pulls up for another jumper for two of her team-high 14 points.

And Canyon Ridge cruises to the 44-26 win. Teske added 13 points, while Lupumba pulled down 12 rebounds.

Next up? At Kimberly on Saturday.

OTHER SCORES:

Raft River 57, Murtaugh 37: Addison Stoker posted a game-high 24 points in the loss, while her teammate Allison Nebeker added Red Devils with 13.

Wendell 39, Buhl 34

Declo 56, Valley 48

Dietrich 64, Castleford 29

Richfield 30, Rockland 26

Lighthouse 64, Shoshone 38

Oakley 30, Glenns Ferry 17

BOYS SCORES:

Jerome 49, Burley 37: Michael Lloyd paced all scorers for the Tigers, while his teammate Schuyler Mower added 13. The Bobcats’ Adam Kloepfer scored 10 points, while Stockton Page and McCray Mort both added six.

Minico 49, Canyon Ridge 31

Kimberly 48, Gooding 44: Ethan Okelberry paced the Bulldogs with 12 points. Colston Loveland led the Senators with 15.

Marsh Valley 52, Buhl 40: Ryne Kelly led the Indians with 15 points. For the Eagles, Stanton Howell scored 13 points. Buhl travels to Fruitland on Tuesday, December 22.

Camas County 73, Victory Charter 67

Raft River 45, Lighthouse Christian 41

MONDAY’S SCORES:

Castlefor 62, Twin Falls Christian Academy 18: Eric Taylor paced the Wolves with a game-high 18 points. Evan Walker scored 14 in the loss.

SATURDAY’S BOYS SCORES:

Jerome 61, Ridgevue 48: Michael Lloyd scored 24 points. Gavin Capps added 15.

SATURDAY’S GIRLS SCORES:

Burley 51, Filer 42

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.