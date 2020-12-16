Families surprise teachers at Twin Falls elementary with caroling

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Teachers at Pillar Falls Elementary were surprised by Christmas carolers Monday afternoon.

Numerous families met at the school to sing carols and show their appreciation to the teachers.

Sips n Sweet Treats donated cookies for all the staff at the school as well.

Bethany Cook got the idea after caroling at a teacher’s house and wanted to be able to do it for as many teachers as possible.

Cook organized it with the Pillar Falls principal and sent invitations to families to show up Monday afternoon.

She also said that she would like to surprise more teachers at more schools, but doesn’t know the best way to do it.

“I don’t know! I was thinking how we could do this to other schools?” she said. “I wanted to post online, but I couldn’t because I was trying to keep it a surprise to the teachers. I didn’t know how to get it out to more teachers, but just to show our appreciation to them.”

Cook said while there is negativity within the politics of current COVID-19 policies at schools, she wanted teachers to realize they are appreciated.

