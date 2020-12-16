Health officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, provide some answers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Vaccines tend to take years to develop. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been created in months.

“There is no chance with this first Pfizer vaccine or any of the other vaccines that you will get COVID-19 from these vaccines,” said South Central Public Health District Public Information Officer Brianna Bodily.

A December Marist College poll says only 61% of adults would get a COVID-19 vaccine if available. While still up from 49% in September, this brings into question the public’s confidence of a vaccine.

“The risk of the virus vastly outweighs an potential risk of the vaccine,” said nurse practitioner Brad Bigford.

A viral social media post claims Bell’s Palsy, a temporary facial paralysis, is a symptom of the vaccine. Out of 38,000 people vaccinated in the Pfizer trial, four people showed symptoms of the disease, but that is similar to the normal incidence rate of 20 out of 100,000 for Bell’s Palsy.

“The very first people that we are putting these vaccines into are our healthcare workers,” Bodily said. “These are our frontline workers. These are people we absolutely need in order for society to continue to move forward. If we were concerned that these vaccines were not safe, I don’t think that the first step would be to inject it into people that we absolutely need for our society to move forward.”

DHW’s Sarah Leeds answers questions about COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho. Posted by Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Bodily said calls about microchips in the vaccine have also come to the South Central Public Health District.

“You can go to the FDA’s website, you can go to Pfizer’s website and actually get a list of everything that is in these vaccines, so that you can deem for yourselves whether or not there are nanobots, whether or not there are chips,” Bodily said.

When thinking of what a vaccine could bring to society, St. Luke’s pharmacist Scott Milner thinks of his son in his first year of high school who still can’t recognize his classmates.

“Because they have been wearing masks and they’re six feet apart and there is not things like flirting and stuff and so I look at the opportunity for life to get back to some sort of normal,” Milner said. “There’s a lot of hopes, there’s a lot of anticipation behind this.”

There are regular side effects to the vaccine like fatigue and tenderness of the injection site.

The South Central Public Health District said if people have underlying conditions or are just concerned about the vaccine, talk to their health care provider.

