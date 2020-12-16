Advertisement

Idaho health board rejects regional mask, distancing order

A previous attempt to vote on the order was abruptly halted last week after Boise police asked the board to end
Protesters gather outside Central District Health's office in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Dec....
Protesters gather outside Central District Health's office in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. CDH was meeting virtually to consider a mask mandate. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed public health order that would have included a mask mandate for Idaho’s most populated region was voted down on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again gathered outside the Central District Health building in Boise.

A previous attempt to vote on the order was abruptly halted last week after Boise police asked the board to end the meeting early amid fears about protests, some outside officials’ homes.

Coronavirus infections continue to climb in Idaho, with more than 124,000 confirmed cases and health officials warning that hospitals are in danger of being completely overwhelmed.

So far at least 1,214 Idaho residents have died from COVID-19.

