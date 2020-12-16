Advertisement

New lab director expects more work on next wave of reactors

FILE - This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo shows the Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National...
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo shows the Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, in eastern Idaho. Director John Wagner, the new director of Idaho National Laboratory, said its efforts to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by creating a new generation of nuclear reactors appears to align with the goals of the incoming Biden administration and will likely receive ongoing bipartisan support. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The new director of Idaho National Laboratory said its efforts to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by creating a new generation of nuclear reactors appears to align with the goals of the incoming Biden adminstration and will likely receive ongoing bipartisan support.

The U.S. is currently involved in a massive effort to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants.

Incoming Director John Wagner says Idaho National Laboratory is a key component in that plan.

The U.S. gets about 20% of its energy from nuclear power produced at nearly 100 nuclear plants.

But many are having a tough time competing economically.

