Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

We are going to have partly cloudy skies today with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. It is also going to be warmer today than it has been over the past couple of days as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Snow is then likely tonight, especially after 11pm, in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around tonight, especially after 3am, in the Magic Valley as a storm system begins to work its way through our area. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around tomorrow, generally during the morning, in the Wood River Valley, and rain and snow is likely tomorrow, especially during the morning, in the Magic Valley as this storm system continues to work its way through our area. Now regarding snow accumulations between 8pm tonight and 8pm tomorrow night, 6 to 12+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the higher elevations in the Wood River Valley (locations with an elevation greater than 7000 feet); 3 to 7 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations in the Wood River Valley (locations with an elevation less than 7000 feet, including Carey, Fairfield, Hailey, and Ketchum); 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations around and to the north of U.S. Route 26 and south of U.S. Route 20 (including Gooding, Shoshone, and Richfield); and less than 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations south of U.S. Route 26, with the exception of the South Hills where 3 to 7+ inches of snow accumulation is expected. This rain and snow is also going to create a messy morning commute tomorrow, so give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go.

It is also going to be breezy tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be chilly tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the low to mid 20s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 20s and low 30s in the Magic Valley, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as a weak area of high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Sunday and Monday are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers as a couple disturbances pass through our area. The highs on Friday and Saturday are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. The highs on Sunday and Monday are then going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

Tuesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Warmer and a little breezy. Winds: SW to South 5-20 mph. High: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Not as cold. Winds: West to NE 5-10 mph. High: 31

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around, especially after 3pm. A little breezy in locations north of I-84, and breezy in locations south of I-84. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 5-20 mph. South of I-84: South 10-25 mph. Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely, especially after 11pm. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. Low: 24

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17):

MAGIC VALLEY: Rain and snow likely, especially during the morning. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SW 5-20 mph during the morning, then WNW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around, generally during the morning. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 32

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly before midnight. Breezy. Winds: West 10-25 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers before midnight. A little breezy. Winds: NW to NE 5-20 mph. Low: 15

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 35 Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Cold. High: 28 Low: 15

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. High: 38 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. High: 32 Low: 20

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. High: 42 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, generally during the afternoon and evening. High: 35 Low: 24

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21 (FIRST DAY OF WINTER):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. High: 42 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. High: 36 Low: 22

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. High: 33

