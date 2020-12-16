Advertisement

Texas AG announces multi-state lawsuit against Google

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. California is seeking to join the Justice Department in its antitrust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet Inc., one of the state's largest businesses. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed the motion to join the case in federal court on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced a multistate lawsuit against Google for the online search giant’s alleged “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry.

Paxton says Google is using its “monopolistic power” to control the pricing on online advertisements, fixing the market in its favor and eliminating its competition.

Google is calling the suit “meritless” and says the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade.

According to records released by Paxton’s office, Texas is suing along with Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.

