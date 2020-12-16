Advertisement

Twin Falls homeless shelter announces total of this year’s fundraising efforts

“When people come in they’re looking for all sorts of different things, be it food or sometimes it’s gas money, a bus ticket”
Valley House and Premiere Mortgage announce total from annual fundraising event.
Valley House and Premiere Mortgage announce total from annual fundraising event.(Max Mueller/KMVT)
By Max Mueller
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - After being postponed because of the pandemic, Valley House homeless shelter and Premiere Mortgage announce how much was raised for this year’s fundraising event on Tuesday.

Typically Valley House would hold a gala with proceeds from an auction going toward the homeless shelter.

Because of COVID-19 Valley House could not hold the event this year and Premiere Mortgage stepped in to make sure the fundraising would still take place.

A grand total of more than $17,000 was raised and will go to operating costs of the shelter.

“It costs money every day to have staff here,” said Valley House Executive Director John Spiers, “to bring in different things, pay for the bills and what not for the different buildings that we have and the people. When people come in they’re looking for all sorts of different things, be it food or sometimes it’s gas money, a bus ticket.”

Some funds will also go to a new building that will be started in the spring and will be able to hold up to 15 families.

Learn more about Valley House on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Sign requiring a mask.
Idaho store closes after group of mask-less customers enter
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center received its first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines...
St. Luke’s Health System receives first COVID-19 vaccines
The first COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho has been administered to a physician in the eastern part of...
First COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho administered to doctor

Latest News

KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,802 confirmed, probable cases, 38 vaccines distributed
Gov. Brad Little will wait his turn for COVID-19 vaccine
Idaho governor will wait turn to get coronavirus vaccination
State officials deliver $52.5 million to Idaho schools
Idaho State Police reminds drivers to be cautious in the winter weather