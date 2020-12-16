Twin Falls homeless shelter announces total of this year’s fundraising efforts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - After being postponed because of the pandemic, Valley House homeless shelter and Premiere Mortgage announce how much was raised for this year’s fundraising event on Tuesday.

Typically Valley House would hold a gala with proceeds from an auction going toward the homeless shelter.

Because of COVID-19 Valley House could not hold the event this year and Premiere Mortgage stepped in to make sure the fundraising would still take place.

A grand total of more than $17,000 was raised and will go to operating costs of the shelter.

“It costs money every day to have staff here,” said Valley House Executive Director John Spiers, “to bring in different things, pay for the bills and what not for the different buildings that we have and the people. When people come in they’re looking for all sorts of different things, be it food or sometimes it’s gas money, a bus ticket.”

Some funds will also go to a new building that will be started in the spring and will be able to hold up to 15 families.

Learn more about Valley House on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.