Twin Falls private school is beating the odds against COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls School District will be moving to a four-day school schedule after the New Year, after parents and students expressed frustration with online learning. However, there is one school in the Twin Falls area that has been going five days a week since the beginning of the school year.

Like many schools, last spring, Twin Falls Christian Academy, a pre-K through 12th-grade private school, went to remote learning, and it wasn’t popular with anyone.

“With all the surveys and everything that we did, students, parents, and teachers all hated it, and nobody wanted to go back to that situation again,” said principal Brent Walker.

Isaac Adams, who is a junior at Twin Falls Christian Academy, said online learning was hurting his grades and he was having a hard time adapting to it.

“So I’m a visual learner and just all the distractions at home caused me to fail pretty much,” Adams said. “I was very close to failing.”

Junior Katie Burton said not being able to ask your teacher questions through Google Classrooms and get immediate answers was a “pretty hard” way to learn.

She also said she considers herself a social person so not being in school with her friends was the hardest part for her.

“I actually really did like the schedule of getting up and having a full day of school,” Burton said.

Walker said it was evident something had to be done, as the overwhelming majority of the students, especially the high school students, wanted to be back in school with their friends and teachers.

“‘Please let us come back to school’. That the first time I have ever heard that,” said Walker with a big smile and laugh.

He said in August the school administration decided to do routine fever checks for every kid every day once the school year started, and hired a company to disinfect all of the rooms every night with a “COVID spray.”

He said the school does practice some social distancing, but there is no signage and instead asks everyone to be responsible. Walker also said face coverings are optional in the school.

“Face masks were not necessarily the answer to solving COVID, so you want to respect the rights of people who feel that way,” Walker said. “But to be honest no one has worn a face mask all year.”

He also said as a Christain school they have asked for a lot of help from “above” during these unusual times.

“We put a lot of prayer into the idea of ‘God can you keep COVID at bay and keep it as minimal as possible,’ and to give credit where credit is due, I think the lord has blessed the prayer,” Walker said.

The school has a little less than 200 students, and he said so far only two students have tested positive for COVID, along with eight staff members.

“Really it has been fairly mute, as far as an impact on our school or academics,” Walker said.

Whitney Schiffler, who is a teacher at the school, said students have been very responsible, and most of them have friends in another school district who are not afforded the same privileges they are right now.

“Kids would come to school if they had a cough, or if they didn’t feel well, and they are not doing that right now,” Schiffler said.

Walker said he hopes the trend continues to the end of the school year, and most of all he is just happy that the students and staff are happy and healthy.

“The student body attitudes are very positive, teachers attitudes very positive, learning is going on, test scores are good,” Walker said.

