CSI prepares students ready to work with renewable energy systems

“It is a very good job and a very good career field”
By Jake Brasil
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:56 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho trains students to work with solar and wind energy systems, and that’s topic of this weeks From Learning to Leading.

The renewable energy systems technology program at CSI prepares students to become skilled workers in many industries; including manufacturing, food processing and renewable energy. One of the stand-out moments of this program, is when students are at times asked to face their fears and climb to extraordinary heights on top of a wind turbine.

“It is a very good job and a very good career field,” said Eli Bowles with renewable energy systems technology program. “I went to school for fire science. I wanted to be a firefighter. I had no idea when I went to school that I would be in wind in this career field, and I love it.”

The renewable energy systems technology program offers an associate of applied science degree and will deliver instruction in both lecture and laboratory formats.

