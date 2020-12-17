CSI signs London native Joel Armotrading

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Joel Armotrading, a London native, has signed with the CSI men’s basketball program

While the 6-foot-10 inch big man has only played basketball for two years, CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert thinks his potential is off the charts.

KMVT caught up with Joel last week before he put pen to paper.

“In England I played mainly the five so that’s where I’ve had most experience and I feel like I could do well here,” Armotrading said. “Hopefully as well might be able get to into a four spot, work on my hands a little bit more and driving into the paint, scoring, slashing, that kind of stuff.”

Armotrading’s most recent stop was Menaul High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He will join the CSI program this January, along with Melbourne, Australia native Athiaan Manyiel.

