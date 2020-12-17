Elliott and Zdenek sign with Edmonds College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Canyon Ridge volleyball players will be competing at the next level. Lanie Elliott and Hannah Zdenek have both signed with Edmonds Community College in Washington.

Lanie Elliot is described by her coach, Linsey Noorlander, as a versatile outside hitter.

Elliott helped the Riverhawks to an eleven win season. Elliott averaged 15 kills a match and had a 96% serving percentage at districts.

Hannah Zdenek served at a 92% clip and averaged 19 assists at districts.

Coach Noorlander says Zdenek earned her recruitment this year with her dedication and drive to improve.

“She (Zdenek) ended the season as a light and strength to everyone she stepped on the court with,” Noorlander said.

