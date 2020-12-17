Gooding rehab center sees significant increase of people seeking treatment during pandemic

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The amount of people seeking help from The Walker Center, a rehab center for drug and alcohol addictions, has nearly doubled during the pandemic.

KMVT explains how recovering drug addicts may have had their sober support network broken by the pandemic.

From the third quarter of 2019 and to the third quarter of 2020, The Walker Center saw a 42% increase of people getting treatment. That is almost double the amount of people coming in from one year to the next during the pandemic. They attribute this increase to a removal of a funding barrier, but they also believe the isolation people have felt during the COVID-19 pandemic may have compounded the significant amount of people seeking help.

“In that isolation I feel like they tend to reach out to something to numb that isolated feeling,” said Walker Center counselor Aime Muntz. “Numb that depression, to numb that anxiety.”

For many recovering addicts, their sober support network has been severed, as they have been unable to gather in person for various group activities. In the last six months, they have also noticed more people saying they have turned to alcohol more often, even if it was not their primary drug.

“I’m also an addict in recovery,” Muntz said. “I have been clean 11 years, and I have been very active in service work and going to meetings, and it has even changed my recovery environment.”

Right now there is a hopeful light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, and The Walker Center says if people are struggling to please reach out. The Walker Center said most addicts in general already have depression anxiety, mental health concerns are that are worsened with more isolation.

“We need to be willing to have difficult conversations, whether you are worried about your loved one,” said Deborah Thomas Walker Center CEO. “They may be drinking or using drugs or you are just worried that they are depressed.”

