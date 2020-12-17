Advertisement

Idaho school district replaces Indians mascot, keeps colors

A school board in Idaho has unanimously approved a new mascot to represent its school after it retired the Indians moniker earlier this year.
A school board in Idaho has unanimously approved a new mascot to represent its school after it retired the Indians moniker earlier this year.(Google Earth)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A school board in Idaho has unanimously approved a new mascot to represent its school after it retired the Indians moniker earlier this year.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Thursday that the Nezperce School District announced its mascot is the Nighthawks, a migratory species of bird that can be found in Idaho.

Officials say the district removed the word Indians from most of its sports uniforms and stopped using imagery related to the moniker in 2014.

It officially dropped the mascot in July after the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes asked state leaders to prohibit the use of Native American-based mascots early this year.

