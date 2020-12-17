Idaho Sen. Jim Risch works to prevent closure of small businesses in coming months

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The pandemic has been a significant challenge for what many consider the back bone of the Idaho’s economy — small businesses. KMVT explains how one of Idaho’s lawmakers is working to prevent the closure of small businesses in the coming months.

For almost a year, Idaho’s small businesses have been forced to diversify and innovate the ways they interact with their customers. Sen. Jim Risch’s office is reviving a statewide public awareness campaign under the title Support Local Gems - All Season Long.

This initiative is meant to encourage Idahoans to do their Christmas and holiday shopping at their favorite small businesses and promote local shops.

“We want them to come out on the other side of this, and we will come out on the other side of this,” said Idaho Republican Sen. Risch. “That is the good news, that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The goal is prevent the permanent closure of small business in the coming months, which could result in widespread economic hardship and a loss of community identity and value.

“People and Idahoans should think about small business and how they have been there for us for a long time, how they are the backbone of Idaho’s economy,” Risch said.

Anyone can participate in the initiative by shopping safely in person or online, purchasing gift cards, ordering food via take-out or delivery, and encouraging others to do so. KMVT also caught up with The Jerome Chamber of Commerce who is supporting this imitative. Chamber executive director Cheryl Viola said they are happy to join Risch in this effort.

“Shopping local is so vital to keep your community thriving and growing,” Viola said. “If a business can’t succeed they are going to close down and they are going to lose that tax base and that is just going to cause people to leave.”

