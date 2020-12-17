Advertisement

Inmate reentry center opens in Twin Falls

The objective is to reduce recidivism and help parolees and probationers become successful community members
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Legislature has allocated $4.5 million for the Idaho Department of Correction to increase community services for individuals on parole and probation.

The IDOC has contracted GEO Reentry Services to manage four regional connection and intervention stations in Idaho. One of those stations opened Tuesday in Twin Falls at 510 2nd Avenue South.

For many, adjusting back into society after being incarcerated, isn’t a simple thing.

“We’re going to build that foundational trust with them to create a strong therapeutic alliance with them, because our main goal is to ensure that we are meeting their essential needs,” said Statewide Manager of Geo Reentry Services Evette Navedo.

The objective is to reduce recidivism and help parolees and probationers become successful community members.

“The majority of people we are dealing with have substance abuse issues and so when we start to see them struggling with those issues or mental health issues, this gives us an opportunity that we just help transition them over to these stations,” said IDOC District 5 Manager of Probation and Parole Collin Widmier.

What’s actually going to happen at these stations?

“We offer various programs ranging from anger management, we touch upon some of our trauma programming,” said Kristen Heller, program manager of GEO Twin Falls. “We help them in education and employment, and we also have those cognitive behavioral and behavior change programs as well.”

Programs can last from a few months to a full year. The Twin Falls office can service about 60 people at a time and around 240 in a year.

The new stations aren’t certain to work, but for the IDOC, the chance is worth taking.

“We’re willing to take a little bit of risk because we really want to know what will work for these individuals,” Widmier said. “We don’t want to remain on status quo, we want to find out what is going to work, and if it’s working, let’s go, let’s roll with it.”

The other reentry stations are located in Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Idaho Falls.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old Castleford girl died in her home Tuesday after a gun accidentally discharged.
11-year-old Castleford girl dies in gun accident
Sign requiring a mask.
Idaho store closes after group of mask-less customers enter
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Twin Falls Christian Academy has had only two students test positive so far with COVID
Twin Falls private school is beating the odds against COVID-19
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies

Latest News

A school board in Idaho has unanimously approved a new mascot to represent its school after it...
Idaho school district replaces Indians mascot, keeps colors
The Twin Falls Education Association is encouraging the Twin Falls School District to adopt and...
Twin Falls Education Association encourages safe and flexible plans for student learning
The amount of people seeking help from The Walker Center, a rehab center for drug and alcohol...
Gooding rehab center sees significant increase of people seeking treatment during pandemic
Twin Falls Christian Academy has maintained a 5-day school week since the beginning of the year.
Twin Falls private school is beating the odds against COVID-19