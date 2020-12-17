ISP warns of scam phone calls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police are warning people of a couple of new scams going around.

In a press release, ISP writes:

“The recent reports include somewhat new twists on long-familiar scams, however, scammers continue to look for specific circumstances or unique vulnerabilities that make their deceptions especially cruel and unfortunately, sometimes successful. As these scammers can target anyone and can be anywhere in the world, education is the best defense.”

There is one going around right now targeting registered sex offenders, the press release warns.

“Local law enforcement agencies are receiving reports of offenders being contacted by someone purporting to be from a sheriff’s office. Some calls reportedly also include mention of the Idaho State Police. The scammer tells the recipient of the call that they are out of compliance but can pay a bond - usually with gift cards - to stay out of jail. Several of those contacted report losing money to the scam.

Remember: any caller threatening you with jail time or another penalty, and wanting payment via gift cards, prepaid debit cards, money transfer apps, etc. is a scammer. Hang up on them immediately.”

The other scam is where the caller ID actually reads “ID State Police”

The press release states “A Treasure Valley man recently reported to ISP that his wife answered a call when the caller ID read “ID State Police”. The woman was out of state at the time caring for an ill family member and feared the call may be important information about a loved one. Instead, the caller told the woman her vehicle warranty or registration was out of compliance and she needed to purchase and send gift cards to avoid penalty. The woman wisely realized the call was a scam and hung up, but both she and her husband were surprised the scammers could fake a caller ID. The technology to create a deceptive caller ID has been used in previous scams. Like most law enforcement, calls from the Idaho State Police typically show “No Caller ID”.”

ISP reminds people again, that “Any caller threatening you with jail time or another penalty, and wanting payment via gift cards, prepaid debit cards, money transfer apps, etc. is a scammer. Hang up on them immediately,” the press release reads.

