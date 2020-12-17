Advertisement

Jerome moves to 6-1 on the season

Tigers pull away from Wildcats
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:57 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome is enjoying a five-game win streak, taking their talents to Filer Wednesday night.

Great Basin Soccer Player of the Year Alfredo Ortiz showing off his speed, Tigers up five in the third.

Wildcats answers quickly, good pass into Joseph Bertao and the junior makes it a one possession game.

Later in the quarter, Filer down, Joel Perez sneaks in a pass to Davis Whitney and the senior finishes off with a reverse layup. It’s now 35-32 Jerome.

The Tigers trying to pull away, Scott Cook tangled up, sees a cutting Keenan Blair and the visitors back up five.

Jerome pulls away in the fourth quarter, getting the 58-42 victory.

Scott Cook led Jerome with 19 points. Drake Speirs paced the Wildcats with 16.

OTHER SCORES:

American Falls 35, Gooding 28

Wendell 74, Shoshone 42: Zane Kelsey lead the way with 26. Joe DeMasters followed closely with 22

Valley 72, Glenns Ferry 34

Oakley 57, Murtaugh 27

Castleford 61, Rimrock 44

Hansen 58, Richfield 48

