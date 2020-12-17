Advertisement

Lawsuit seeks to stop Idaho forest project near Yellowstone

The environmental groups say the work will harm grizzly bears and remove old-growth forest
Montana evergreen forest, aerial photo
Montana evergreen forest, aerial photo(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Conservation groups have sued to stop a U.S. Forest Service project west of Yellowstone National Park the agency says is needed to maintain wildlife biodiversity.

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and two other environmental groups in a lawsuit filed Wednesday contend the Forest Service violated environmental laws in approving the project in Idaho.

The project approved last summer involves logging, prescribed burning and riparian improvements on about 66 square miles of forest.

The environmental groups say the work will harm grizzly bears and remove old-growth forest. The U.S. Justice Department, which defends federal agencies, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

