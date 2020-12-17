Lighthouse football coach hangs up whistle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local high school football coach is hanging up his whistle after 15 years.

Lighthouse Christian School’s Cory Holloway is retiring following seven seasons at the helm and eight as an assistant.

During that time span, the Lions won state titles in 2011, 2014 and 2019 and other state trophies in between.

Lighthouse moved up a classification this past season, finishing third in Idaho, their first state trophy in the history of the school as a 1A DI program. But despite the transition to a bigger division and finding success in the postseason, the Lions accomplished this feat with a smaller number of athletes.

But with his youngest son, Collin graduating, that was the main reason for his departure.

Coach Holloway shares with us his favorite moments, especially when his boys utilized the next man up” mentality and executed it to tee.

“Both of our state championships, a lot of people don’t realize, both of those we had huge injuries, Adam (Taylor) in 2014 and then we had a ton of injuries in 2019,” Holloway exclaimed. “For some odd reason we had a ton of injuries and went into the game with people in new spots both times.”

Holloway is the vice-president of mortgage at the Twin Falls branch of Bank of Idaho, which he says will keep him busy. He’s thankful for his company being understanding of his service as a coach.

He’ll remain on the basketball coaching staff through the 2021-2022 season.

A replacement for Holloway has not yet been named.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.