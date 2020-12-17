Advertisement

Lighthouse football coach hangs up whistle

Holloway retires after 15 years
The Lighthouse head football coach is calling it quits following the season where his Lions...
The Lighthouse head football coach is calling it quits following the season where his Lions went to the 1A DI semi-final and finished third.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local high school football coach is hanging up his whistle after 15 years.

Lighthouse Christian School’s Cory Holloway is retiring following seven seasons at the helm and eight as an assistant.

During that time span, the Lions won state titles in 2011, 2014 and 2019 and other state trophies in between.

Lighthouse moved up a classification this past season, finishing third in Idaho, their first state trophy in the history of the school as a 1A DI program. But despite the transition to a bigger division and finding success in the postseason, the Lions accomplished this feat with a smaller number of athletes.

But with his youngest son, Collin graduating, that was the main reason for his departure.

Coach Holloway shares with us his favorite moments, especially when his boys utilized the next man up” mentality and executed it to tee.

“Both of our state championships, a lot of people don’t realize, both of those we had huge injuries, Adam (Taylor) in 2014 and then we had a ton of injuries in 2019,” Holloway exclaimed. “For some odd reason we had a ton of injuries and went into the game with people in new spots both times.”

Holloway is the vice-president of mortgage at the Twin Falls branch of Bank of Idaho, which he says will keep him busy. He’s thankful for his company being understanding of his service as a coach.

He’ll remain on the basketball coaching staff through the 2021-2022 season.

A replacement for Holloway has not yet been named.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old Castleford girl died in her home Tuesday after a gun accidentally discharged.
11-year-old Castleford girl dies in gun accident
Sign requiring a mask.
Idaho store closes after group of mask-less customers enter
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Twin Falls Christian Academy has had only two students test positive so far with COVID
Twin Falls private school is beating the odds against COVID-19
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies

Latest News

CSI signs London native Joel Armotrading. The big man will join the Golden Eagles in January
CSI signs London native Joel Armotrading
After 15 years coaching the Lions in different capacities, Lighthouse Christian School head...
Holloway to step down as head football coach
CSI signs London native Joel Armotrading. The big man will join the Golden Eagles in January
CSI signs London native Joel Armotrading
Zdenek and Elliott sign with Edmonds College. The two Canyon Ridge Volleyball players will head...
Elliott and Zdenek sign with Edmonds College