Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Rain and snow is likely throughout the day today in the Magic Valley, and snow is likely today, mainly during the morning, in the Wood River Valley as a storm system works its way through our area. Now regarding new snow accumulation between 6am this morning and midnight tonight, 1 to 4 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the Wood River Valley; a coating to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in locations around and to the north of U.S. Route 26 and south of U.S. Route 20 (including Gooding, Shoshone, and Richfield); and less than 3 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in locations south of U.S. Route 26, with the exception of the South Hills where 3 to 6+ inches of new snow accumulation is expected. It is also going to be breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be chilly today as well as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally before midnight, as this storm system leaves our area. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around tonight, especially in the northern part of the Magic Valley. It is also going to continue to be breezy and chilly tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and low temperatures are going to be in the mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected tomorrow and Saturday as a weak area of high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures tomorrow and Saturday are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on these two days in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunday and Monday are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers in the Wood River Valley and a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the Magic Valley as a couple disturbances pass by our area. It is also going to be warmer on these two days than it is going to be over the next couple of days as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

Tuesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around as another disturbance passes through our area. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

TODAY (THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17):

MAGIC VALLEY: Rain and snow likely. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. New snow accumulation of up to 3 inches is possible. Winds: South to NW 10-25 mph. High: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely, generally during the morning. New snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches is expected. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: East to WNW 5-20 mph. High: 33

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally before midnight. Breezy. Winds: West 10-25 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Breezy before midnight. Winds: NNW 5-20 mph. Low: 15

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. A little breezy. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Cold. Winds: East 5-10 mph. High: 29

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers, generally after midnight. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, generally after midnight. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 15

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. A little breezy. High: 38 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. High: 33 Low: 20

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 43 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the afternoon and evening. High: 36 Low: 24

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21 (FIRST DAY OF WINTER):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 45 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. High: 36 Low: 22

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 40 Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. High: 33 Low: 10

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Colder. High: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cold. High: 29

