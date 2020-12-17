Advertisement

Toys for Tots in need of last minute donations

COVID-19 caused delays in shipments of supplemental toys
Toys for Tots this year needs help finding a new warehouse for storing their donations.
Toys for Tots this year needs help finding a new warehouse for storing their donations.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Max Mueller
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:45 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Toys for Tots is still in need of donations before the toy drive ends on Friday.

A spokesperson says they’re short toys for about 1,600 children from where they would like to be at this time.

The organization also said that shipments of additional toys have been delayed by at least a few weeks and COVID-19 has caused donations to be down.

The biggest need is for toys for children 2-years-old and younger.

People can still donate until Friday at these business around the Magic Valley:

  • AgroPur office in Jerome
  • Walmart in Twin Falls
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts

Learn more about the kinds of toys needed for each age group.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old Castleford girl died in her home Tuesday after a gun accidentally discharged.
11-year-old Castleford girl dies in gun accident
Sign requiring a mask.
Idaho store closes after group of mask-less customers enter
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center received its first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines...
St. Luke’s Health System receives first COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

The Twin Falls Education Association is encouraging the Twin Falls School District to adopt and...
Twin Falls Education Association encourages safe and flexible plans for student learning
The amount of people seeking help from The Walker Center, a rehab center for drug and alcohol...
Gooding rehab center sees significant increase of people seeking treatment during pandemic
The college of Southern Idaho is getting students trained to work with solar and wind energy...
CSI prepares students ready to work with renewable energy systems
The pandemic has been a significant challenge for what many consider the back bone of the...
Idaho Sen. Jim Risch works to prevent closure of small businesses in coming months