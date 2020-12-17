Toys for Tots in need of last minute donations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Toys for Tots is still in need of donations before the toy drive ends on Friday.

A spokesperson says they’re short toys for about 1,600 children from where they would like to be at this time.

The organization also said that shipments of additional toys have been delayed by at least a few weeks and COVID-19 has caused donations to be down.

The biggest need is for toys for children 2-years-old and younger.

People can still donate until Friday at these business around the Magic Valley:

AgroPur office in Jerome

Walmart in Twin Falls

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Learn more about the kinds of toys needed for each age group.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.