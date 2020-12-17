Twin Falls Education Association encourages safe and flexible plans for student learning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Education Association is encouraging the Twin Falls School District to adopt and continue to follow plans that allow for flexibility in keeping students and staff safe.

The Twin Falls Education Association said they feel data and the advice of medical experts should continue to be used to drive decisions as the school board, district administration, parents, and community members work together to form plans for what school looks like during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent approval of a 4-day school week, the association says the majority of surveyed teachers supported it with the understanding that there will remain a level of flexibility with the plans.

“We have all be affected by COVID,” said David Palmer the co-president of the Twin Falls Education Association. “It affects not only students but families, us as teachers and everyone else. We want to continue to make sure that the educational progress of students is at the forefront of the discussion, in addition to the social and emotional health of the staff and the students.”

The association says they are grateful that the broader community is finally recognizing what educators have been seeing long before COVID-19 became a factor.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.