Advertisement

Twin Falls Education Association encourages safe and flexible plans for student learning

“We want to continue to make sure that the educational progress of students is at the forefront of the discussion, in addition to the social and emotional health of the staff and the students”
The Twin Falls Education Association is encouraging the Twin Falls School District to adopt and...
The Twin Falls Education Association is encouraging the Twin Falls School District to adopt and continue to follow plans that allow for flexibility in keeping students and staff safe.(Jake Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Education Association is encouraging the Twin Falls School District to adopt and continue to follow plans that allow for flexibility in keeping students and staff safe.

The Twin Falls Education Association said they feel data and the advice of medical experts should continue to be used to drive decisions as the school board, district administration, parents, and community members work together to form plans for what school looks like during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent approval of a 4-day school week, the association says the majority of surveyed teachers supported it with the understanding that there will remain a level of flexibility with the plans.

“We have all be affected by COVID,” said David Palmer the co-president of the Twin Falls Education Association. “It affects not only students but families, us as teachers and everyone else. We want to continue to make sure that the educational progress of students is at the forefront of the discussion, in addition to the social and emotional health of the staff and the students.”

The association says they are grateful that the broader community is finally recognizing what educators have been seeing long before COVID-19 became a factor.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old Castleford girl died in her home Tuesday after a gun accidentally discharged.
11-year-old Castleford girl dies in gun accident
Sign requiring a mask.
Idaho store closes after group of mask-less customers enter
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center received its first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines...
St. Luke’s Health System receives first COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

The amount of people seeking help from The Walker Center, a rehab center for drug and alcohol...
Gooding rehab center sees significant increase of people seeking treatment during pandemic
Twin Falls Christian Academy has maintained a 5-day school week since the beginning of the year.
Twin Falls private school is beating the odds against COVID-19
The college of Southern Idaho is getting students trained to work with solar and wind energy...
CSI prepares students ready to work with renewable energy systems
Toys for Tots this year needs help finding a new warehouse for storing their donations.
Toys for Tots in need of last minute donations