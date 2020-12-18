Advertisement

Burley Straw Maze will keep Christmas display open a little longer

The display will be open next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch “Lost in Christmas” operation will be extended.

This the first year the Straw Maze has done their “Lost in Christmas” display. The operation was supposed to close after this weekend.

With the community’s positive feedback, the display is staying open for a couple more days.

The maze will be open next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The last chance to see the display will be December 26th.

“All the responses we have gotten, it’s been very very positive,” Co-owner Dave Burtenshaw said. “I actually think more people enjoy the Christmas event more than they do the fall event. I think we are reaching more ages. I mean the whole family enjoys this one.”

Burtenshaw says with the success this year, he and his team are already looking towards improving “Lost in Christmas” next year.

