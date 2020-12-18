Carr-Boyer, Beverly Jean

GOODING—Beverly Jean Carr-Boyer,75, of Gooding, Id, passed away peacefully waiting for her coffee to perk the morning of Dec. 10, 2020. We are profoundly saddened for this loss.

She was a loving mother of Leslie (Brice) Day also of Gooding, Id and cherished grandma of Emma and Ellie Day.

Born to James and Mildred Carr in Creston, BC, Canada in 1945, just a short drive from their home outside of Bonners Ferry, Id where her father worked in the timber industry. The family later moved back to the Carr family homestead in Weiser, Id where they lived and worked on the ranch. Beverly participated in 4-H and played the drums in the marching band. Graduated from Weiser High School in 1963.

After graduation she lived and worked briefly in Boise, Id before finally settling into the Ketchum/Hailey area with her sisters. Bev worked numerous jobs over the years waiting tables at the Alpine, the Hiawatha Hotel, Sun Valley Resort and Moonstone and Redfish Corrals including many others. While there she participated in snow machine racing and was pretty good! She raced in McCall, Id; Soda Springs, Id; Jackson Hole, Wy; Lake Tahoe, Nv; and of course, Ketchum, Id. She raced Polaris but did have a photo op for Ski-Doo magazine!

She met Lawrence Boyer and his son - Dyrk and together they had many adventures living and working at the Big Springs Ranch in Nevada. While there she participated in a few cross-country horse races of which we know she won a couple.

They eventually headed back to Hagerman, Id where Bev caught on quickly helping with the family watermelon farm and found her love for growing crops and gardens.

Bev was hired on with Idaho Power Company in the late 70′s, where she worked right alongside all the guys on the maintenance crew for a few years until later she settled into a secretarial position. She worked there over 20 years.

She and Lawrence were married in 1982 in Virginia City, NV and shortly after welcomed Leslie into the family. They later decided that they were better off as friends and divorced.

After her retirement from Idaho Power, she enjoyed raising her gardens and selling her produce whether from the back of her pick-up, at an event in the park, alongside the road or right there at her home. She loved to meet people and offer them a taste of a fresh veggie!

She also cleaned houses for several clients over the years and formed quite a few lasting friendships that way.

Bev’s darling granddaughters were her pride and joy. She loved to take them on adventures, were partners in crime and she loved to have them with her all the time. She spent the last few years here on the farm in Gooding with those girls and I would like to think they were some of her happiest times.

Bev really lived life to the fullest as a wonderful mother, treasured grandma, faithful servant of the Lord and friend to many. She was never afraid to be her truest self and instilled the strong values that have served us all well.

All who knew her will not forget her tenacity, grit, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent), competitive nature, adventurous spirit and undying love.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

An Open House will be held at the Hagerman Legion Hall on Friday December 18, 2020 from 3 to 6 pm. Please join us for a cup of coffee and share a memory or two.

A gathering will follow at the Wilson’s Club in Hagerman.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

