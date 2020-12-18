CSI athletic programs adjust and gear up for delayed start

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball have been on campus and practicing all fall with no games on the horizon until January.

“We tried to kind of keep ourselves from peaking to soon,” said CSI Volleyball coach Jim Cartisser. “We really kind of mixed up a lot of the technical part with the live play part so we could get them excited to come back and start in January.”

Men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert has worked to keep his team fresh.

“We haven’t put the pedal to the medal yet,” Reinert said.

But now, these teams are on a break for about three weeks due to an NJCAA moratorium. Women’s basketball coach Randy Rogers is weary of the layoff.

“It’s not so much the skill work, it’s the conditioning, if you don’t go home and continue to work on your conditioning, you might come back and we might have three a days to get back in shape,” Rogers said.

All of these programs will be back on campus January 4th.

“We don’t have that cushion we normally have of a couple of weeks with two practices a day, we’re the only people in the gym where if we have a bad practice in the morning and I’m like ‘hey we’re going to be back here at three’” Cartisser said. “We can’t do that now because at three o’clock there is going to be another team on the court practicing.”

But Cartisser thinks the long fall may help his freshmen be ready for collegiate competition.

“I think it makes the freshmen understand a little bit more, like yeah you know what I may be a freshman but if I’m the best person for this job I’m going to be on the court”

Both basketball teams will open up their season at home on January 22nd. The volleyball team will play down in Texas the same weekend.

