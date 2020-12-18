Advertisement

Doctor explains what makes COVID-19 different than other diseases

“There is truly no other infectious disease that can be compared to COVID.”
By Layne Rabe
Dec. 18, 2020
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the Pfizer vaccine currently being distributed and Moderna’s vaccine getting FDA emergency use authorization, some individuals feel they do not need it. Some say because COVID-19 has such a low death rate there is no need to worry about getting a vaccine and the virus itself is no worse than the flu.

Putting you first, KMVT spoke with Dr. Adam Robison, a Medical Director of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, to see if this is in fact the case. While he did say only a small percent of people who contract the virus die, the thing most people do not realize is those who are hospitalized due to the virus can end up in the hospital for several weeks. Being in the hospital for up to 14 to 30 days is different than other diseases.

“We don’t see that with other disease processes, such as the flu, or other infection processes that people are drawing similarities between,” Robison said.

Robison added he also does not think people understand the other possible complications from this, such as blood clotting.

“So, this disease does trigger your bodies abilities to perform clots at a lot higher rate than would be expected at the baseline,” Robison said. “So, what we are seeing with that is higher risk of strokes, heart attacks and pulmonary embolisms or clots of the lungs and lower extremities.”

As a result, he said COVID-19 can put people at high risk of many issues, including long term chronic lung issues. Also, there is truly no other infectious disease that can be compared to COVID-19 and he has never seen a disease that triggers this severity of illness in patients.

